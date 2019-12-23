Waterbombing helicopter douses flames during bushfire in Forrestfield, Perth

A fire-fighting helicopter drops water onto a bushfire in Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday (June 9).

"Fire in Forrestfield, Perth WA.

[Helicopter] to the rescue, gaining control of fire threatening surburban area," wrote the filmer.

Video shows the helicopter dropping water and then circling as a crowd gathers underneath and smoke rises into the sky.

According to Australian media, a bushfire advice had been issued and locals in the vicinity have been urged to stay vigilant.