Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had "suspicions" about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster "a tragic thing."
Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

"Somebody could have made a mistake, on the other side," Trump told reporters at the White House, but he gave no other details.

"It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," he added.

As Trump was speaking, Reuters reported that the Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, according to U.S. officials.



President Trump on Ukraine plane crash in Iran: Something very terrible happened

President Donald Trump doesn't believe mechanical failure caused a Ukrainian jet to crash in Iran and...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had &quot;suspicions&quot; about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster &quot;a tragic..

