Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks nothing like her

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks nothing like herWax-saster! 😱Twitter thinks Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks like 🗑
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Looks Crazy, DJ Khaled Reveals BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Soundtrack, Vince Staples Lands New Show

Watch: Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Looks Crazy, DJ Khaled Reveals BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Soundtrack, Vince Staples Lands New ShowThe rap news cycle never stops. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a controversial...
SOHH - Published

Nicki Minaj Approved Wax Figure Everyone's Roasting ... 4 Years Ago

Nicki Minaj's wax figure unveiling in Berlin has drawn the ire of internet, but here's the thing --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comFOXNews.comHipHopDXeBaums World



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015 [Video]Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015. Social media users called out the stark differences between Minaj and the 'Anaconda'-inspired wax figure after it was unveiled at the Madame..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure [Video]Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure

Nicki Minaj fans have lambasted museum bosses at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany for botching their new wax figure of the rapper.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.