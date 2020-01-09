J.A Moore Agenda

What holidays are over and it's back to work for our government officials the State House of Representatives will be grinding out new legislation and here with details on several bills he's introducing this year from jobs to clean water the 15th District state representative j a more welcome back oh my God this is the first year that we are we have my daughter Mariah and she just this lit up the whole Christmas and new years experience she's to be 5 months on the night I feel so yeah yes thank you so much thank you for how long is like 19 so where is steel seal very I'm still like getting my feet firmly settled so is it's been a great experience says of pushing legislation and bills and Alyssa is not easy, Chef by trade I'm I'm not a lawyer so I didn't have a legal understanding but I care about people and I and I think what's great about our country and our in our system here in in South Carolina is that everyday people everyday South Carolinians can really impact legislation in an impact Force daily lives one of the bills that I worked on last year I know we're going to talk about this way the bills I'm working on for this legislate fashion by but last year I worked on 3033 57th and what 3257 and what that bill did is a mental health in a public schools Bill and that bill was was really birth out of a conversation I had with a young constituent of mine who was a student at the University of South Carolina who wrote this paper about the epidemic of mental health challenges with college students and so we had a number of different conversations I realize that this epidemic was a hit every South Carolinians and so she helped me write the bill and we got the bill out of subcommittee so we got the bill out of full committee and now it'll be on the house for this year and it was a young person young student who who helped birth the bills so I mean it literally injured what can be putting forward here in just a couple of days but something is also very important for people here in South Carolina in the entire country jobs jobs awful bit more about the bill even working on it so so what this bill the intention of his bills have talked to her number of entrepreneurs are number of business owners in my district in throughout the state of South Carolina and the goal for this bill is to create additional tax incentives for manufacturing employees United States manufacturing employers to hire folks that are currently receiving unemployment unemployment benefits we all know that right now here in South Carolina and across the country the economy is doing well but still in in war and minority communities still I need for additional support as a what this bill the goal of this bill is to incentivize United States manufacturing companies to bring in folks who are receiving unemployment benefits I feel really confident and really good about this bill the next bill which is predatory lettuce and speaking of college when is this predatory lending Bill All About Soul and I have talked about the sweeping piece of legislation and that I'm going to work on and my colleagues or wondering what it was and its predatory lending the practice of predatory lending and so what this bill would do is is the predatory practice of principle and practice protection act and the goal of this bill is to to look at for-profit colleges and like the payday style loans because it's the same exact person I mean tell a quick story have a person that lives in my district who went to the Art Institute of Charleston it's currently closed it was a for-profit college she has seven thousand dollars of student debt she works at the Circle Holiday Inn she probably making 13 14 hours I would she if she's lucky $70,000 to them that she'll never be able to wear that kind of track a payload panels loans back in another part of that so she'll eventually probably have to go to Trident Tech when she probably would have been better served the going in the first place trying to take his in my district is very important for what will happen say for the info she has $70,000 of debt and rolls at Trident for a number of different career paths a lot less expensive TV right now try this required to tell us the maximum amount of money that she can receive not what she needs with the max amount that she receives so she takes out another $10,000 so now she's in debt for $80,000 then she gets a job maybe maybe she's making this a $20 an hour it's still not enough to get over the hump of paying back that $80,000 of student that she has right at that so what happened what happens now currently is that wherever you ended up last you take on toe Trident Tech what then it will look like when they do their the auditing and stuff that look like the whole $80,000 a day that will fall under Trident the way the current system works not the $10,000 that you took out how it feel change that.

It'll say that you have to compartmentalize the debt number one and also what does the goal of this bill to is the educated folks and make it will quite a for-profit college must talk about in fully inform students on on what kind of dad to get into the full scope of what the moon looks like cuz they what they do now they have practice this is what they'll chop up the total instead of telling them the whole told of the chop it up and give him like a sir I like a per semester total have to be more transparent so this is transparency bill