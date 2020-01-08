Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Attorney Kevin Smith spoke shortly before Fotis Dulos was released on bail after being charged with murdering Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment In Disappearance Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney...
CBS 2 - Published

Connecticut lawyer, 'close personal friend' of Fotis Dulos, possibly dug hole described as '100 percent a human grave'

A Connecticut attorney and “a close personal friend” of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case [Video]Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the bail hearing of Fotis Dulos, charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published

Missing wife leads to murder charges for CT man [Video]Missing wife leads to murder charges for CT man

Connecticut resident Fotis Dulos was charged with murder and kidnapping Wednesday, months after his estranged wife Jennifer disappeared. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.