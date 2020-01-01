Global  

New York Weather: 1/9 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

We’re headed up to a high of about 34° this afternoon, so bundle up.

The good news is it won’t be as windy and it will look pretty nice out there.

Clouds return tonight, but it looks to stay dry.
