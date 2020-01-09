Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Katy Tur, Trump speech

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Katy Tur, Trump speechMSNBC&apos;s Katy Tur on the military men behind President Trump
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fl85

cheryllaird .@KatyTurNBC upset over Trump "flanked by stern white military men" during iran speech https://t.co/SKPdORETPS 4 days ago

Hoya97

Make the Democrats Pay #Trump2020 RT @Hoya97: .@KatyTurNBC upset over Trump "flanked by stern white military men" during iran speech https://t.co/ZurM9W7Fwb 5 days ago

mzee26

mzee26 .@KatyTurNBC upset over Trump "flanked by stern white military men" during iran speech https://t.co/Bzl33IMepf 5 days ago

ZeroWarningShot

Vicki🇺🇸zerowarningshot on Parler Katy, your #racism is showing @KatyTurNBC 🤪 @NBCNews @MSNBC #FakeNews #itsoktobewhite #ItsOkayToBeWhite MSNBC Kati… https://t.co/vZ0SuDVPUy 5 days ago

Billj357

Bill J 357 .@KatyTurNBC upset over Trump "flanked by stern white military men" during iran speech https://t.co/PlV6Lb6ktQ 5 days ago

rlgordon18_ruth

Ruth 🇺🇸❤️ RT @Patrici15767099: Katy Tur Upset Over Trump ‘Flanked By Stern White Military Men’ During Iran Speech https://t.co/Pakr8gXkMj 5 days ago

Bravehearted111

Lil Brave 1 MSNBC Katie Tur is OUTRAGED After President Trump Delivers Speech with "Stern White Military Men" (VIDEO) Katy Tus… https://t.co/NeW4Rat7az 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSNBC anchor upset over 'stern white military men' near Trump [Video]MSNBC anchor upset over 'stern white military men' near Trump

MSNBC&apos;s Katy Tur expressed her annoyance with President Trump&apos;s speech.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.