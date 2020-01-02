'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published 'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential privilege.'

Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed...

