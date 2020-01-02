Global  

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added &apos;we have to protect presidential privilege.&apos;
