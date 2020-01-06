Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Carlos Ghosn press conference : he claims innocence after fleeing Japan

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Carlos Ghosn press conference : he claims innocence after fleeing JapanCarlos Ghosn press conference : he claims innocence after fleeing Japan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ghosn to hold presser in Beirut on Wednesday

Beirut, Jan 6 (IANS) Ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will appear in public for the first time on...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


Carlos Ghosn to hold first press conference since daring escape from Japan — live coverage


FT.com - Published Also reported by •France 24NPRReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Palidaskp

Palipali RT @ShingetsuNews: Justice Minister Masako Mori's "prove his innocence" gaffe in relation to Carlos Ghosn is now national news. The words w… 15 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Apparently, Carlos #Ghosn's rambling, multi-hour, multi-lingual press conference has only heightened the diplomatic… https://t.co/iyxRHaTrq7 24 minutes ago

autobeatonline

AutoBeat Group Fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn used a lengthy press conference in Beirut earlier today to reiterate claims of… https://t.co/qst1DXRe9E 30 minutes ago

NjauMuchira

Count de Money #Ghosn really made damning comments about Japanese justice system, very sad what he went through...>> Carlos Ghosn,… https://t.co/73C6oLph1g 31 minutes ago

LUCYMONCADA18

LUCY MONCADA. RT @CGTNOfficial: Live: Former #Nissan chairman Carlos #Ghosn gives a press conference in Beirut https://t.co/xLkGKgMGnI 42 minutes ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Carlos Ghosn: Tokyo residents react to Beirut press conference | AFP » https://t.co/eaSrgfKpnw 47 minutes ago

DjiboutianP

Djiboutian Press 🎤 "I have not fled justice, I have escaped injustice'' 👉 💬 Carlos #Ghosn during his first public appearance in fr… https://t.co/8BRgjJPNx4 59 minutes ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Carlos Ghosn: Tokyo residents react to Beirut press conference | AFP https://t.co/vpf8DKQ9p7 https://t.co/mYUatFDNvD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan&apos;s justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.