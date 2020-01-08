Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo

In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance.

Why are we celebrating her body?

Why does it matter?

Why aren't we celebrating her music?

‘Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes, Jillian Michaels, via Buzzfeed's 'AM to DM'.

I'm just being honest.

I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, ‘I'm so glad she's overweight.'

Why do I even care?

Why is it my job to care about her weight?, Jillian Michaels, via Buzzfeed's 'AM to DM'.

Michaels was quickly called out by many on social media, including 'Good Place' star Jameela Jamil.

Just saying... MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS.

Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI?

Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin, Jameela Jamil, via Twitter.

The criticism led Michaels to issue a statement clarifying her comments.

As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving.

I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity—heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few, Jillian Michaels, via statement.

I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies, Jillian Michaels, via statement