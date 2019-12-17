Avenatti Ordered To Face Fraud Charges

More bad news for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

A U.S. judge rejected his bid to dismiss a criminal charge that he defrauded a client.

The client said he knew about improper payments that Nike allegedly made to families of college basketball recruits.

Prosecutors accused Avenatti of telling Nike extorting Nike last month.

Avenatti wanted $1-million for his client and $25-million for himself.

Prosecutors said this deprived Avenatti’s client of his “honest services” and constituted fraud.

The fraud count and one extortion count carry maximum 20-year prison terms.