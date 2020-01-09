Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

The statues of Prince Harry and Meghan at Madam Tussauds London were moved away from those of the royal family following their announcement that they will be “stepping back” from regular royal duties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks removed from Madame Tussauds royal family display

'They will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London,' says general manager
Independent - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.comBBC Local NewsDaily CallerTamworth HeraldCornish Guardian


Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry and Meghan figures from Royal Family set

Wax figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been separated from the rest of the royals at...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comMashableReutersSifyJust JaredBBC Local NewsE! OnlineTamworth HeraldCornish GuardianWales Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan said they will step back as senior royals. The move shocked Buckingham Palace and the world. Tamron Hall discusses with ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman the events..

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:47Published

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives [Video]Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives The presenter is an executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.