Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn

Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn

Public prosecutor reportedly also to keep investigating whether Ghosn helped normalise economic relations with Israel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant: judicial source

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRIA Nov.


Lebanon issues travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Ghosn

Lebanese prosecutors have issued a travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, following an...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Just_LA_Abe

Just_LA_Abe Carlos Ghosn: Lebanon slaps travel ban on fugitive executive - CNN https://t.co/FR27Xn1no9 he has a French passport… https://t.co/uU7K0OOWB1 23 seconds ago

EINTravelNews

EIN Travel News Lebanon slaps travel ban on Carlos Ghosn as Japanese authorities vow to bring him to justice https://t.co/7DcKfdTXdR 28 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn - https://t.co/7KDhAeBzRA has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/UpPNPmpmto 1 hour ago

bluementhal06

e h RT @atillatorgay: A top Lebanese judge has issued a travel ban on former Nissan CEO-turned-international fugitive Carlos Ghosn over a non-b… 2 hours ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Lebanon slaps travel ban on Carlos Ghosn as Japanese authorities vow to bring him to justice https://t.co/Z8Q8DqBn9V 2 hours ago

atillatorgay

Atilla Torgay A top Lebanese judge has issued a travel ban on former Nissan CEO-turned-international fugitive Carlos Ghosn over a… https://t.co/UFsKY0rOdc 3 hours ago

ITYS589

I.T.Y.S. Lebanon slaps travel ban on Carlos Ghosn - CNN Business https://t.co/7r3vPMatvl 3 hours ago

12MileGeo

12 Mile Geo Well we saw how well this worked in Japan. #Lebanon slaps travel ban on #CarlosGhosn https://t.co/15QXtlterz 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.