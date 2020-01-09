Midmorning With Aundrea - January 9, 2020 (Part 1)

Any ideas?

Las vegas and gaming go hand- in-hand.

And now video-gaming.

And, going for the gold in table tennis.

Plus, revival of rye whiskey.

We'll take a look.

Midmorning starts right now.

C-e-s in las vegas is officially underway and it's not just computers and smartphones.

Several automakers are revealing the vehicles of tomorrow.

Kara tsuboi has a glimpse of what we could see down the road.

This mercedes looks like something out of science fiction and right now it is.

The vision a-v-t-r is a concept vehicle that could drive autonomously or be operated with a single controller.

It would be powered by organic batteries..

With menu options projected on the driver's hand.

The design is inspired by the movie avatar.

The film's director james cameron helped with the unveil at ces.

"when i see thi see thi vehicle here, i see the future."

Honda has it's own idea of what the future holds.

The concept car can drive itself or be controlled entirely by the steering wheel, there are no pedals.

"push on it t speed up."

I got to take a spin in a simulation with honda's marcos frommer.// the steering wheel responds to touch.

And a tired driver can transfer it over..

Letting the passenger take the wheel.

"some people ma want to watch a movie, others may want to work and other may want to enjoy the experience of driving."

Bmw is rethinking the interior of tomorrow and this one has passengers in mind.

There's a comfy chair with a foot rest.

A small table with and cup holders that can heat or cool beverages.

Hyundai is taking off in a new direction.

The automaker is teaming up with uber to create flying taxis.

The electric s-a-1 model would lift off vertically in busy cities and reach 180 miles per hour.

Roadshow's tim stevens says the new convenience could be a reality in five to ten years.

"it will pick yo up and take you over the traffic to get where you need to go quickly and quietly and efficiently as well."

Bridgestone has an idea that won't fall flat.

It's one of several companies designing tires without air.

The flexible, puncture proof wheels, made from recycled rubber are already on some bicycles.

Experts believe we could see them on cars in a few years.

I'm cnet's kara tsuboi, for cbs news, las vegas.

Along with fabulous food and entertainment, las vegas has long been the nation's mecca for gambling.

Casinos on-and- off the strip generate more than ten-billion dollars in revenue every year.

But now, along with games of chance, some are starting to offer more games of skill.

In an effort to appeal to a whole new generation, they're giving video-game players the chance to test their abilities -- and win big cash prizes.

Michelle miller has more.

"fight!

"i'm not gonn take it easy this time.

1.

In his world of gaming& "hey 2.

Blaine graboyes knows how to kick some... "i'm not lettin you win this time.// "so if you win, it' for real.so i wo n.

I won $180, 'cause we each bet $100, and the house took the rate.

$20.

"so that's ho this game works.

And that's how we bring e- sports to the casino.

3.

Grayboyes' game-co is the first company to introduce a new form of betting on casino floors essentially, your slot machine different from those of the past?

At gameco, we call it videogame gambling.

And it's also referred to as "skill-base games."

Nats: slot music // 09:07:29 our games are not slot machine games.

// you're playing a real videogame for money.

4.

With titles that might sound familiar.

Nats: 5.

Like soul caliber, one of the most successful game franchises.

Nats : or terminator 2: judgement day.

6.

His goal& to attract a different crowd.

Bg our average customer is about 30 - 35 years old mm: and that's a good thing?

Bg: that's a great thing for casinos.

So slot machines make about 80% of gaming revenues for casinos but the average slot machine player is a 55 - 60 year old female customer.

So we're bringing in new younger customers that are playing gambling games at the casino.

7.

Of the more than 42 million tourists who came to vegas last year, 38 percent were millennials 8.

There for one of a kind experiences at restaurants, clubs and concerts.

9.

That means fewer people are hitting the casino floor ...just 74% compared to 90% twenty-five years ago whether it's a slot machine, whether it's gaming, it's all about us connecting with our audience.

10.

Lovell walker runs mgm's worldwide competitive gaming division.

"kids grew u playing nintendo 64 versus my parents, who grew up playing an atari.

It's comple-- it's completely different.

11.

Walker's betting on gameco to make a difference in profits& & he introduced the machines to the mgm grand and park mgm in october.

The gen z's, the millennials, they're gonna start taking over this industry.

So we need to direct our efforts to this new co-hort of people."

You're telling me vegas will look drastically different in another 10 years?

Absolutely.

Casino floors.

As far as the product, as far as the way that we orient our floors, everything about the landscape of our industry will start to change over the next five to 10 years.

12.

Gameco's first test run came in 2016 with caesar's in atlantic city& a contract that was not renewed.

But grayboyes has expanded to other states with new games like steve aoki's neon dream.

"i'm a future tec geek."

13.

Tech geek& and pop culture icon.

With 8 million instragram followers and packed houses across the globe& fewer people are as connected to young millenials than mega-dj steve aoki.

Sa "i'm like, rol the dice.

14.

He's also a headliner on the vegas strip.

Experience of being on casinos, the casino floor.

Finding a way to merge those two worlds together mm set to your music.

"i "i go back to th question of why someone would pay money // to play a game they can play at home.

Convention we're launching our new multiplayer arena.

Now you could come to a casino and play videogames in a tournament with 32 or 64 people and win big prizes right at the casino.

That's something you just can't do at home."

15.

But with new types of gamblers come new concerns... "for me gamblin was recreational for the better part of my career, so to speak, and then one day it wasn't."

16.

Ted hartwell is among the 1 - 2% of americans dealing with a gambling disorder.

He's also on the nevada council on problem gaming...which encourages responsible gambling.

"i think the mai focus right now needs to be concentrating on making sure that we're not marketing these types of gam-- gambling machines to minors, and also that the people who are playing them are aware that the odds are still in the house's favor, no matter what."

" //we wanna mak the games engaging.

But we're not out trying to addict people to a new kind of gambling."

"so first of all all of our games are only in licensed casinos.

You have to be 21.

So no kids are ever playing this game.

And we actually did a study last year about how people perceive the balance between chance and skill in our games.

And they see these games very similar to how they see blackjack which is a combination sometimes of chance and skill.

These games are no different than the games that are already in the casino.

In terms of responsible gaming.

They're just appealing to a new and different audience that might not be playing these other games.

17.

Gameco is looking to increase its footprint in las vegas, across the country and overseas "// here we go what?

What's goin' on?"

18.

Grayboes sees it as a win- win for both the house& "there you go and thrill- seeking betters alike.

"so the blue one you have to shoot twice.

The yellow ones you only have to shoot once.

And they collect the-- timers too.

That'll give you more time on the track.

19.

Just like a gamer would.

"so collect tha stopwatch.

Boom.

You got more time on the track.

There you go.

Mm: do you think there's a point in time// that slot machines won't be on the gaming floor?

Bg: i am a huge fan of slot machines.

They are amazing technology.

They are never going to go away completely but the great thing is they don't have to.

There's plenty of room in casinos for new kinds of games that attract new, different audiences.

These things are going to live together forever.

It's more than the game in your parent's basement.

Ping pong is an olympic sport.

Ping pong, or table tennis, was one of the many themes in "forrest gump.

The fast- paced game has been around for generations, and it remains popular today.

Some of the best players in the world will compete for olympic gold next year in tokyo.

Omar villafranca caught up with one american athlete who waited ánearly his whole lifeá for a shot at olympic glory.

The airbending serves&..the deep volleys&..and the overhead smash.

This is table tennis at the highest level&.a flurry of action&..all on a nine-foot by five-foot table.

An an olympic caliber athlete in peak form is typically under age 30!

Dan seemiller&..

Is no where near that age.

He's old enough to be an olympian's grandfather.

But i learned the hard way&.age is just a number for the 65-year- old seemiller.

Seemiller is a stud in american table tennis.

He turned pro at 18&.and became the number 1 ranked american player.

His triumphs were featured twice in sports illustrated&..and he shocked the world in 1977 when he teamed up with his brother rick and defeated the number one ranked chinese team.

He coached two men's u-s national teams...at the 2000 and 2004 olympics.

He's been in the u.s.a.

Table tennis hall of fame since 1995.

Are you the lebron james of american table tennis?

Well i don't know i, as a kid when i was training i used to think that when i'm done i want to be known as the greatest american player ever, so that was always my goal you think you are?

Well that's not for me to say, but my resume is pretty strong as for his olympic dreams, there is one spot left on the men's u-s olympic table tennis team, and he has to earn it at the olympic qualifying tournament in late february.

Seemiller is going for it.

Rebecca hall >> especially in the united states table tennis is goodc listening to ... my life.

Note that i can do it ... .

This is for everyone.

This is for everyonewhen we return, a story that makes you wonder - just who is taking care of whom?

Mid morning will wi with the long holiday season over, a lot of people could sure use a catnap.

Steve hartman's "on the road, with the tale of a man who takes that to a whole new level.

Pkg: the safe haven cat rescue has been blessed& nat door opens &blessed with one of america's most helpful volunteers - a true godsend.

Bite elizabeth "i think it' absolutely amazing."

Elizabeth feldhausen runs the place.

Bite elizabeth continued "steve: it feels almost divine in a way.

Elizabeth: yea, we are very lucky that he walked in here."

Nat church organ the cat rescue's salvation is a brother at the saint norbert abbey in green bay, wisconsin named terry lauerman.

Nat terry chanting bite terry "i've always been cat person.

To me it's blessing to be touched by creation."

Nat terry with cats a couple years ago, this 76- year-old retired teacher started coming in to brush the cats - but his mission quickly evolved - or ádeávolved, as the case may be.

Bite terry "it just happens.

Now on every visit, as terry settles into one of the many comfy couches here, he starts feeling the effects of all this meow- atonin.

And becomes full-on catatonic.

Bite terry "steve you sleep on the job.

Terry: yes, that's exactly it.

Steve: is this still volunteer work?

Terry: yea, there's no salary involved.

Steve: i know, i was stressing the "work" par terry: oh, yea, well, you can't have much expectation for someone who's volunteering."

Nat terry sleeping std-up / but there's more to his naps than meets the shut- eye.

By dozing off so comfortably, terry has actually done more for this cat rescue than any conscious volunteer ever could.

It started when the rescue began posted posting pictures of terry's catnaps - and he went viral.

Bite terry "steve were you surprised by the terry: oh, god, pet and brush cats and fall asleep - and i should be world famous for doing this?!"

World famous áandá a calendar guy.

Even has his mug on a local coffee blend.

For safe haven, brother terry has turned out to be marketing manna from heaven.

Bite elizabeth "steve: how muc have you raised because of him?

Elizabeth: near a hundred thousand dollars.

Steve: a guy sleeping can have that kind of impact?

Elizabeth: i wish i could fall asleep and make a hundred thousand dollars."

The money has allowed the rescue, which caters to special needs cats, to expand its reach.

And most importantly, people are adopting - like never before.

Terry says it just goes to show that changing the world - can be a lot easier than you think.

Bite terry "whe you retire you can do all kinds of neat things.

Find something and do it.

Steve: i'll sleep on that.

" steve hartman, on the road, in green bay, wisconsin.

A new twist on an old drink.

We'll show you when mid morning