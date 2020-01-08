Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

On Jan.

7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States.

The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value.

.

Tesla’s stock continued to rise more than four percent on Jan.

8, increasing its market value to $89 billion.

That’s $2 billion more than the current market values of Ford and General Motors combined, who sit at $37 billion and $50 billion, respectively.

.

Tesla’s stock rally is believed to be thanks to their recent announcement that 367,500 vehicles were delivered in 2019.

.

In terms of non-U.S. automakers, Tesla has yet to overtake Japan’s Toyota or Germany’s Volkswagen.

.

Toyota is worth roughly $232 billion and Volkswagen has an estimated value of about $98 billion.