Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History.

On Jan.

7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States.

The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value.

.

Tesla’s stock continued to rise more than four percent on Jan.

8, increasing its market value to $89 billion.

That’s $2 billion more than the current market values of Ford and General Motors combined, who sit at $37 billion and $50 billion, respectively.

.

Tesla’s stock rally is believed to be thanks to their recent announcement that 367,500 vehicles were delivered in 2019.

.

In terms of non-U.S. automakers, Tesla has yet to overtake Japan’s Toyota or Germany’s Volkswagen.

.

Toyota is worth roughly $232 billion and Volkswagen has an estimated value of about $98 billion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla is now the highest-valued automaker in US history (TSLA)

Tesla is now the highest-valued automaker in US history (TSLA)· *Tesla's recent rally pushed its market value to nearly $85 billion at Tuesday's close, making it...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tiffiani8

Tiffiani RT @GlobalGrind: Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History https://t.co/sRh64FSSC9 13 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History https://t.co/sRh64FSSC9 13 hours ago

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi Tesla becomes the highest valued automaker in US history (Market Insider) Recent stocks rallies edged Tesla past F… https://t.co/BZzGy2W02q 21 hours ago

abhijeetg

ABHIJEET ASHOK Revolutionary Elon Musk and @Tesla overtake @Ford and @GM to become the Highest Valued US Automaker Take a Bow… https://t.co/Ga5bS5PJi7 22 hours ago

Jules_T_

Jules Tipler Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued Automaker in American History https://t.co/FcsvyiLIXe 1 day ago

memenewsdotcom

Meme News Tesla becomes highest-valued U.S. automaker https://t.co/eYDl5kC2au https://t.co/DPW3zFuicj 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined [Video]Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined

Electric car company Tesla made history of a different kind Wednesday when a pop in its stock gave the company a higher stock market value than General Motors and Ford combined. Libby Hogan has the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.