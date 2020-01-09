Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family The statues of Prince Harry and Meghan at Madam Tussauds London were moved away from those of the royal family following their announcement that they will be “stepping back” from regular royal duties.

