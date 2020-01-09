Global  

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

The statues of Prince Harry and Meghan at Madam Tussauds London were moved away from those of the royal family following their announcement that they will be “stepping back” from regular royal duties.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks removed from Madame Tussauds royal family display

'They will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London,' says general manager
Independent - Published Also reported by •The WrapNew Zealand HeraldTMZ.comBBC Local NewsDaily Caller


Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry and Meghan figures from Royal Family set

Wax figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been separated from the rest of the royals at...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comMid-DayMashableReutersSifyJust JaredBBC Local NewsE! OnlineCBS News



Questions Remain Following Announcement By Meghan Markle, Prince Harry [Video]Questions Remain Following Announcement By Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are stepping away from their official roles as part of the royal family and will begin dividing their time between England and..

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

