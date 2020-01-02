Global  

Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To Coronavirus

Health officials say as of Sunday, 59 people in Wuhan, China, were being treated for the mysterious respiratory illness.
China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

Beijing (AFP) Jan 9, 2020 China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca News24 Seattle Times SeattlePI.com


Mystery pneumonia outbreak in China sparks fear of deadly SARS virus

Health officials say there's been no human-to-human transmission and they're playing down concerns of...
CBS News - Published


A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China [Video]A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published

Mysterious virus spreads in central China [Video]Mysterious virus spreads in central China

A mysterious strain of viral pneumonia has affected 59 people in Wuhan, China since mid-December 2019.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:01Published

