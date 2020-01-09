Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs

Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after reportedly using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beilein says he apologized for ‘thugs’ comment about Cavs

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

noahtrister

Noah Trister RT @AP_Sports: Cleveland coach John Beilein says somehow the word ‘thugs’ came out when he was trying to tell his players they are playing… 1 hour ago

MikeSteve2526

Michael Oliveira RT @KwikWarren: This is disqualifying. I have NFTG that he apologized and/or is contrite. You don’t call a bunch of young African-American… 1 hour ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Cleveland coach John Beilein says somehow the word ‘thugs’ came out when he was trying to tell his players they are… https://t.co/RkSXwFTucZ 1 hour ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit “I was saying: 'We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard ri… https://t.co/OlteAby8oN 2 hours ago

jcohenap

Jay Cohen Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs https://t.co/Iqiti2PCgz 2 hours ago

twithersAP

Tom Withers Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs (from @AP) https://t.co/3uJSjonkE6 2 hours ago

NBASportMag

NBA SportMag Basketball > Nba>Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment abou...https://t.co/qgxXAihffQ #nba https://t.co/R7Bja7Noqc 2 hours ago

BlackAmericans

Black News / History Black Americans Beilein says he apologized for 'thugs' comment about Cavs https://t.co/skwGYqCa4c https://t.co/98emsQSs4s 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.