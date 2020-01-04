Global  

People Are Stepping Up To Help Australian Wildlife Affected By Fires

As the death toll of animals in Australia continues to rise due to the bushfires, people are stepping up to help rescue and recover them.
Bindi Irwin's Family Has Treated 90,000 Animals Amid Australian Fires

The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Celebrities React to Australian Wildfires - See Their Posts

Celebrities are speaking out about the devastating fires currently blazing in Australia. At least 12...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Ilove0829

Love RT @GMA: "There are people who have lost their lives and their homes." @eltonofficial and @chrishemsworth are among the celebs stepping up… 1 day ago

GMA

Good Morning America "There are people who have lost their lives and their homes." @eltonofficial and @chrishemsworth are among the cele… https://t.co/40mBG8Uinj 1 day ago

MaryBur71233913

Mary Burrell RT @theGrio: As the horrific Australian fires rage on, having already killed 23 people and approximately 500 million animals, Lizzo is step… 2 days ago

theGrio

theGrio.com As the horrific Australian fires rage on, having already killed 23 people and approximately 500 million animals, Li… https://t.co/SQ0t0WH8PS 2 days ago

Ewasko

Sharon Ewasko Nice to see they are all stepping up to help even if it’s a tax deduction! https://t.co/WiVVCb4mJm 5 days ago


Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour [Video]Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour. On Jan. 8, Lizzo took time away from her Australian tour to visit a local food bank located in Melbourne, Australia. . The “Good as Hell”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations [Video]Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

