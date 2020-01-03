FX Renews 'American Horror Story' for Three More Seasons | THR News

American Horror Story has been renewed for three more seasons! “Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk]...

Larz Barker RT @HorrorLivesHere : American Horror Story is here to stay, it seems. https://t.co/YFAk9DBNUg 35 minutes ago

Primetimer Far from over. 'American Horror Story' gets three more seasons at FX. https://t.co/fEKM4yh0bO 38 seconds ago