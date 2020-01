Kuna High student's design to be featured on "I Voted" stickers 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:43s - Published Kuna High student's design to be featured on "I Voted" stickers Kuna High student's design to be featured on "I Voted" stickers

0

Kuna High student's design to be featured on "I Voted" stickers FRANKIE...YOU MAYSEE A LOT OF THESESTICKERSTHROUGHOUT 2020.THE IDAHOASSOCIATION OFCOUNTY RECORDERSAND CLERKS ANDIDAHO WOMAN 100,ANNOUNCED THEWINNING DESIGN OFTHE 100THANNIVERSARY OFWOMAN'S SUFFRAGEON WEDNESDAY.THE "I VOTED"STICKER WILL BEFEATURED ON ACOMMEMORATIVESTICKER GIVEN TOIDAHO VOTERS FORALL 2020 ELECTIONS.CONGRATULATIONSGOES OUT TOSAMANTHA ROBSON,A JUNIOR AT KUNAHIGH SCHOOL."AT THE TIME I WASDOING IT, IT WASKIND OF JUSTANOTHERASSIGNMENT, ANDTHEN I GOT THENEWS THAT I HADACTUALLY WON, AND IALMOST DIDN'TBELIEVE IT."THE IDAHO WOMAN100 CAMPAIGNWORKS TO ADVANCEWOMEN'SLEADERSHIP ANDCIVIC E







