There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin TrudeauJustin Trudeau held a media briefing.
Justin Trudeau says intelligence indicates Ukraine plane was shot down by Iran missile

Justin Trudeau - whose nation lost 63 citizens in the loss of Ukrainian International Airlines flight...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Trudeau: Evidence indicates Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

Iran dismisses reports that a missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner with 176 on board as...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesFrance 24BBC News



subversiveson

Isaac Scher #NoWarWithIran 2/ "Iranian Missile Accidentally Brought Down Ukrainian Jet, Officials Say, Citing Early Evidence," published today… https://t.co/EsgltYbSQN 4 minutes ago

ElspethHussey7

Elspeth Hussey RT @PaulKadak: #Breaking: “Evidence indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile” says Canadian PM #Trudeau of #U… 18 minutes ago

rangoon78

Richard Holsworth @CBSNews Officials, one European, one Canadian and three Americans, told Reuters an initial assessment by western i… https://t.co/4zHU5Zf3tV 27 minutes ago

sqirlgirly

Kelly Miller🌈 🏳️‍🌈 ☘️ 🇨🇦 @timegivenus @GottaBeZen @AngrierWHStaff Ukraine had 45 investigators there quickly and were there when the black b… https://t.co/iZa54t9Jdh 34 minutes ago

PolyPoliLive

Polygon Politics RT @BellaHealthcare: Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane (from @AP) If this was an Iranian SAM, it is time to inve… 1 hour ago

BellaHealthcare

Adrian Bellido PA Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane (from @AP) If this was an Iranian SAM, it is time to i… https://t.co/FyPcNsryWg 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner [Video]US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau [Video]Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that &quot;evidence&quot; indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

