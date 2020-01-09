There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Iran dismisses reports that a missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner with 176 on board as...

Justin Trudeau - whose nation lost 63 citizens in the loss of Ukrainian International Airlines flight...

Adrian Bellido PA Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane (from @AP ) If this was an Iranian SAM, it is time to i… https://t.co/FyPcNsryWg 1 hour ago

Polygon Politics RT @BellaHealthcare : Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane (from @AP ) If this was an Iranian SAM, it is time to inve… 1 hour ago

Richard Holsworth @CBSNews Officials, one European, one Canadian and three Americans, told Reuters an initial assessment by western i… https://t.co/4zHU5Zf3tV 27 minutes ago

Elspeth Hussey RT @PaulKadak : #Breaking : “Evidence indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile” says Canadian PM #Trudeau of #U … 18 minutes ago