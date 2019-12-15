Global  

Facebook Sticks To Its Policy Allowing Lies In Political Ads

Facebook&apos;s firm stance on political ads puts it squarely opposite companies like Twitter, which promised to ban political ads on its platform.
Facebook Won’t Change Policy on Lies in Political Ads

Facebook Won’t Change Policy on Lies in Political AdsDespite calls from its critics to crackdown on lies in political ads, Facebook said Thursday it would...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by Newsy, engadget, NYTimes.com, IndiaTimes, WorldNews, TechCrunch


Facebook: Lies in political ads are allowed, but you can see fewer of them

Lies are bad. But a little fewer lies are...a little less bad? On Thursday, Facebook announced it...
Mashable - Published Also reported by IndiaTimes, WorldNews, TechCrunch



mikeschreiber

mikeschreiber Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads https://t.co/5SZgUVozMr 45 minutes ago

JohnWCasey885

John Casey Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads Ok, someone tell me we’re not a depraved people. https://t.co/K2EQXhnhZb 1 hour ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Facebook Sticks To Its Policy Allowing Lies In Political Ads https://t.co/D4jIWnaxbI via @newsy 1 hour ago

LookingGlassD_P

LookingGlassD&P Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads https://t.co/EJojePoxrj 3 hours ago

juntabuwana

Juntabee RT @KasanMulyono: Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads - POLITICO https://t.co/YS1zCPJPKz 3 hours ago

simon_cousins

Simon ©ousins 🧢 Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads https://t.co/Sd8yyT5sr8 4 hours ago

Nico_Sastre

Nicolas Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads https://t.co/YozsDDsHkI vía @politico 4 hours ago

richardspuglisi

Pugnacious P RT @Shalmei: Time to #BoycottFacebook @Facebook sticks to policy allowing lies in political ads https://t.co/yoRsG0srJJ via @politico 4 hours ago


Deepfake videos banned on Facebook [Video]Deepfake videos banned on Facebook

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..

Credit: TomoNews US

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads [Video]Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising. "Facebook exempts..

Credit: Rumble

