Reporter Update: Jennifer Borrasso - Pregnant Cattle Killed in Slippery Rock

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports on a Texas Longhorn cow that died while pregnant.



Recent related videos from verified sources Slippery Rock University Dies In Hunting Accident A Slippery Rock University student has died in a hunting accident in Crawford County. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19Published on November 25, 2019 State Police Looking For Armed Robber In Slippery Rock Convenience Store Hold-Up Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Tic Toc Store in Slipper Rock Township. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23Published on November 16, 2019