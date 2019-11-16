Global  

Reporter Update: Jennifer Borrasso - Pregnant Cattle Killed in Slippery Rock

Reporter Update: Jennifer Borrasso - Pregnant Cattle Killed in Slippery Rock

Reporter Update: Jennifer Borrasso - Pregnant Cattle Killed in Slippery Rock

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports on a Texas Longhorn cow that died while pregnant.
