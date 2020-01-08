Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian Jet That Crashed Likely Targeted By Iranian Missiles

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Ukrainian Jet That Crashed Likely Targeted By Iranian Missiles

Ukrainian Jet That Crashed Likely Targeted By Iranian Missiles

Kenneth Craig reports on U.S. officials say Ukrainian jet was likely shot down by Iranian missiles (1-9-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian jet was on fire before crash, says Iran


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaCBC.caSeattlePI.com


What we know so far about the 63 Canadians killed in the plane crash in Iran

At least 63 Canadians died aboard the Ukrainian jet that crashed into Iranian farmland Wednesday,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau [Video]Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake' [Video]Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had &quot;suspicions&quot; about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster &quot;a tragic..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.