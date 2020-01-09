Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laurent Duvernay Tardif Is A Doctor

Laurent Duvernay Tardif Is A Doctor

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Laurent Duvernay Tardif Is A DoctorThis Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman is skilled.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor [Video]This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor

This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor. If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hope to move surgically through the playoffs, they'll have the advantage of an actual doctor on the playing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.