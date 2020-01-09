Laurent Duvernay Tardif Is A Doctor 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 00:59s - Published This Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman is skilled. This Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman is skilled. 0

