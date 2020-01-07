Global  

Twitter's New Setting Controls Who Can Reply to Tweets

Twitter's New Setting Controls Who Can Reply to Tweets.

The latest update was announced at CES 2020 on Wednesday.

As part of our work to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter, we want to give them more control over the conversations they start.

For example, who can reply to their Tweets.

, Twitter, via statement.

The setting will be available in the compose screen and feature four options: "Global," "Group," "Panel" or "Statement.".

The “Statement” option will restrict all commenting, whereas the other options will have different levels of security.

The tech giant will test the new update in early 2020
