Ravens To Honor Former, Super-Bowl Winning QB Trent Dilfer Saturday now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:24s - Published Ravens To Honor Former, Super-Bowl Winning QB Trent Dilfer Saturday The Ravens will honor former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer on Saturday before they face the Titans in the divisional playoffs. Katie Johnston reports. 0

