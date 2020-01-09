Global  

Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster

Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster

Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster

The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players in this year's Pro Bowl after wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith were added to the NFC roster.

Katie Johnston reports.
