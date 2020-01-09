Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster

The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players in this year's Pro Bowl after wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith were added to the NFC roster.



Tweets about this Dallas Cowboys PLOW Six Dallas Cowboys now on Pro Bowl roster with addition of Amari Cooper, Jayl... https://t.co/xEm75VRhaL +1 LoneStarBot #DallasCowboys #NFL 2 hours ago Sharon S. RT @JoriEpstein: Full Cowboys Pro Bowl roster: RB Ezekiel Elliott WR Amari Cooper RG Zack Martin C Travis Frederick LT Tyron Smith LB Jay… 2 days ago cowboysfansmeet.com #Cowboys Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith added to roster, make 6 Cowboys in Pro Bowl - Cowboys Wire... 2 days ago Jason White RT @jonmachota: Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements for Mike Evans and Luke Kue… 2 days ago Josh RT @CowboysNation: #ICYMI Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, LB Jaylon Smith Added to 2020 Pro Bowl Roster https://t.co/yd7ZMrwaux ✭ [ Written by @Co… 3 days ago Cowboys Nation #ICYMI Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, LB Jaylon Smith Added to 2020 Pro Bowl Roster https://t.co/yd7ZMrwaux ✭ [ Written by @CowboysAddicts ] 3 days ago John Scarlett RT @GehlkenNFL: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and LB Jaylon Smith added to Pro Bowl roster as alternates, team announced. They will join RB Ezeki… 3 days ago