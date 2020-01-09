Global  

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that &quot;evidence&quot; indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was &quot;shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.&quot;
Trudeau: Evidence suggests Ukraine jet shot down by Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence suggests a Ukrainian jet with 176 on board was...
CBS News - Published

Iran plane crash: Evidence that missile downed jet - Trudeau

Canada's PM calls for a full and thorough investigation of the crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet.
BBC News - Published



Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published

