Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision

Thomas Markle 'disappointed' by Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision Thomas is "disappointed" by the news the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles in the royal family.

The retired lighting director spoke out hours after his daughter Meghan and her husband announced they plan to work to become "financially independent" and will be scaling down their official royal duties, but didn't elaborate on his feelings.

Asked about the news, Thomas told Us Weekly magazine: The royal couple announced they plan to "carve out a progressive new role" for themselves.