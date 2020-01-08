Zara Tindall banned from driving

Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was handed the ban after her latest speeding offence, during which she was caught doing 91mph near her home in the Cotswolds, south west England, in a 70mph zone.

She was given four points on her licence as a result, which was added to her previous nine and took her to 13, one over the 12 points that tends to lead to a ban.

Zara was not at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, because she is currently in Australia.

Barry Warburton, representing her, told the court: But she did admit the speeding offence, which took place on November 6th 2019, through her lawyer.

Zara was also fined £666, plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151.