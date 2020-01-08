Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zara Tindall banned from driving

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Zara Tindall banned from driving

Zara Tindall banned from driving

Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was handed the ban after her latest speeding offence, during which she was caught doing 91mph near her home in the Cotswolds, south west England, in a 70mph zone.

She was given four points on her licence as a result, which was added to her previous nine and took her to 13, one over the 12 points that tends to lead to a ban.

Zara was not at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, because she is currently in Australia.

Barry Warburton, representing her, told the court: But she did admit the speeding offence, which took place on November 6th 2019, through her lawyer.

Zara was also fined £666, plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall handed driving ban 


Telegraph.co.uk - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zonikhn

Zoni Khan Another scandal for the UK Royal Family. Princess Anne's daughter Zara Philips Tindall has been banned from driving… https://t.co/czJNQIvZyW 3 hours ago

kimmison

Kimberly Leasure RT @PageSix: Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, has been banned from driving for six months https://t.co/0FF43SAP38 https://t.c… 3 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months (Report) https://t.co/XVP2F59aO3 3 hours ago

PageSix

Page Six Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, has been banned from driving for six months https://t.co/0FF43SAP38 https://t.co/ZohIwvGpPK 4 hours ago

swindonadver

Swindon Advertiser RT @swindonadver: Zara Tindall banned from driving for six months in Gloucestershire https://t.co/Lk4bGVLD3N 5 hours ago

fiona7836

Catherine Buckley RT @Queen_UK: Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for speeding. There is no truth whatsoever in rumours that the Duchess of Sussex an… 5 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, banned from driving for six months https://t.co/C2tgdAdsIK via @pagesix 6 hours ago

periodpieces16

cc RT @periodpieces16: I like that they have a "victim surcharge" in Britain. Sounds like a super polite tax. Also, pointing out Zara was spee… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.