Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber supported by Gigi and Bella Hadid Hailey Bieber has been getting support from Gigi and her sister Bella following her husband Justin's diagnosis of Lyme disease.

The singer revealed that he has been suffering from the disease and his wife has praised her pals for being a great resource of information and advice on the condition.

Praising the sisters and their mother Yolanda Hadid - who, as well as Bella, also has Lyme disease - Hailey wrote on Twitter: The model also blasted those who had mocked Justin following his health revelation.

She tweeted:
