Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

The writer-and-actress was celebrating her two Golden Globe wins at Amazon's afterparty in Los Angeles and was letting people get their picture taken with her trophies.

However, there was a "commotion" when a stranger simply walked off with one of the gongs: but thankfully it was eventually found inside the venue.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: Phoebe had won 'Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy' and 'Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series' for 'Fleabag'.

When she won her Best Actress accolade, Phoebe dedicated the prize to her co-star Andrew Scott.

Speaking on stage, she said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Sian Clifford Get Photobombed by Jon Hamm at AFI Awards 2020!

Jon Hamm pops behind Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford for a photobomb while attending the 2020...
Just Jared - Published

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hosts 'Fleabag' Screening with Co-Stars!

The stars are Fleabag are back together again! Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted a screening and Q&A of her...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost award - Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost one of her Golden Globe awards hours after her two wins… https://t.co/XDpz6AKq4v 10 hours ago

AlexBrock68

Alex 🦡 Godmother stole it, obviously. #Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost award https://t.co/2UQI27G8ik 12 hours ago

PhoebeWBfans

Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans RT @BANGShowbiz: OOPS! Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost one of her Golden Globes! #PhoebeWallerBridge #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2020 #Fleabag #C… 17 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz OOPS! Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost one of her Golden Globes! #PhoebeWallerBridge #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2020… https://t.co/DFg4IZ48Zi 17 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes - Rachel Brosnahan had the "best Golden Globes ever" - because she… https://t.co/SuDOdmAGRg 1 day ago

damienfmaceira

Thespian Damien RT @THRAwards: Golden Globes Rambling Reporter: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Lost Trophy, Rita Wilson's Missing Stylist and Tim Cook's Debut http… 3 days ago

THRAwards

THR Awards Golden Globes Rambling Reporter: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Lost Trophy, Rita Wilson's Missing Stylist and Tim Cook's D… https://t.co/xU0maEisdz 3 days ago

MJ_Nicholls

M.J. Nicholls Phoebe Waller-Bridge, lost to the sublime realm of cult comedy to the mediocrity of high-profile Hollywood hogwash, until (say) 2028. 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' [Video]Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News

Take a journey back into Phoebe Waller-Bridge's breakout year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.