Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

The writer-and-actress was celebrating her two Golden Globe wins at Amazon's afterparty in Los Angeles and was letting people get their picture taken with her trophies.

However, there was a "commotion" when a stranger simply walked off with one of the gongs: but thankfully it was eventually found inside the venue.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: Phoebe had won 'Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy' and 'Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series' for 'Fleabag'.

When she won her Best Actress accolade, Phoebe dedicated the prize to her co-star Andrew Scott.

Speaking on stage, she said: