Suga's Solo 'Interlude: Shadow' Has Arrived | Billboard News



Recent related videos from verified sources Halsey Releases 'Suga Interlude' Featuring BTS' Suga & 'Finally' | Billboard News Ahead of her upcoming Manic album, Halsey shared “SUGA’s Interlude,” an evocative 2-minute-long song with the BTS member, today (Dec. 6). Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:13Published on December 6, 2019