Seagulls and Seals Love Their Anchovies

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Surrey, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "White Rock, BC had a huge influx of anchovies, which brought seals and seagulls.

No one knows where all the anchovies came from.

My boyfriend and I went to see what it was all about.

The seagulls would dive into the water to catch the fish.

We also saw ducks and other birds.

There were probably around 5 seals around the dock and another flew out farther by the beach."
