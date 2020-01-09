"You" Star Penn Badgley & Showrunner Sera Gamble Go Over Season Two Of The Netflix Show

Co-written by Sera Gamble, season two of Netflix's "You" finds Joe (Penn Badgley) on the run from his ex, Candace, and leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles.

After just getting out of a relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love.

Is history repeating?

Or will this time be the real thing?

Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.