Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' For The New Year 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' For The New Year The oldest member of the Supreme Court has had a handful of heath scares over the years.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She is 'Cancer Free' Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made a huge announcement – she is “cancer free”!...

Just Jared - Published 21 hours ago



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer-free, according to report Liberals fearing yet another Supreme Court vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill have some cause...

Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like