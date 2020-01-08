Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan said they will step back as senior royals.

The move shocked Buckingham Palace and the world.

Tamron Hall discusses with ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman the events leading up to the couples announcement.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Answer Your Burning Questions After Royal Announcement

What is happening within the royal family?! That's what some pop culture fans were asking themselves...
E! Online - Published


carlatodd2

Mrs Carla RT @TheAtlantic: The decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "step back" from royal duties is an indictment of the British press, and… 6 seconds ago

andreacavie

Andrea Cavanaugh RT @scobie: As Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan head back to Archie in Canada, sources tell @HarpersBazaarUS why the couple forged ahead wit… 9 seconds ago

CDoT92800541

#madeinlagos🖤 RT @PopCrave: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display following their an… 11 seconds ago

LadyDi_888

Dee RT @GMA: Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties: All your burning questions answered by @scobie! https://t.co/ZihnNjtOhZ https… 12 seconds ago

18christopher

Christopher Spencer RT @prashantrao: "The novelist Hilary Mantel once compared the Royal Family to pandas. There is one big difference, though: Zoos are nice t… 12 seconds ago

DayTinubu

Meghan Markle Stan Account RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 16 seconds ago

DannyBrombey

Dan So Harry and Meghan wanna step away = national crisis 😱😭 Prince Andrew is a raging nonce = lets not talk about this one 🤐🤐 36 seconds ago

haisimsim

desi-licious RT @juliaannecudney: wait i’ve been as excited as everyone that prince harry was called meghan markle’s husband, but i’m starting to think… 41 seconds ago


Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties [Video]Royal Family And Media React To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down From Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a British bombshell after announcing that they would be stepping down from their royal duties. ET Canada breaks down all the reaction from the Royal family, the..

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Next Steps [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Next Steps

Following the royal reaction and internet jokes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are answering questions about their shocking statement that they’re stepping down from their royal duties. ET Canada..

