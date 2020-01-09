US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner.

176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport.

According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile.

A Ukraine government official confirmed reports that they were investigating possible missile fragments found near the crash site.

When asked about the matter, President Donald Trump said "I have my suspicions.”.

[The plane was flying in a] rough neighborhood.

Someone could have made a mistake on the other side ... Not our system.

It has nothing to do with us, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

The flight reportedly turned back to the Tehran airport before crashing.

Iranian reports stated the plane was in flames prior to crashing