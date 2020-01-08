Global  

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

Billie Eilish Leads iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations.

Eilish is up for song of the year for her track, "bad guy." .

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road,".

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita,".

The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" and "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo are also competing for the award.

Eilish will also go head to head against Lizzo for the Female Artist of the Year award.

Taylor Swift, Halsey .

And Ariana Grande are also in the running.

Male Artist of the Year nominees include Ed Sheeran, Khalid, .

Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone.

Lil Nas X is snubbed in that category but tied with Lizzo for the most nominations behind Eilish overall
Billie Eilish leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations


