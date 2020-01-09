Global  

Lecrae Feels Blessed To Have His Song, "Get Back Right," Selected For NFL's "Songs of the Season"

Lecrae Feels Blessed To Have His Song, 'Get Back Right,' Selected For NFL's 'Songs of the Season'

Lecrae Feels Blessed To Have His Song, "Get Back Right," Selected For NFL's "Songs of the Season"

Hip-hop artist Lecrae responds to some recent good news.

He also gets into how NFL's "Songs of the Season" series gives back to the community.
