Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job

After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State.

"The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars.

Leach led WSU to six bowl appearances and secured a program best season record of 11-2 in 2018.

The 58-year-old will return to coaching in the Southeastern Conference after serving as an offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 1997.

Leach will replace Jake Moorhead, who was fired after just two seasons at Mississippi State.

Fans can expect Leach to introduce his signature prolific passing attack to the program's offense.