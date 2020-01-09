Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'

The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the statements during a press conference on Thursday.

No, I'm not holding [the Articles of Impeachment] indefinitely ... I'll send them over when I'm ready.

That will probably be soon, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, via NPR News.

In order for the impeachment process of President Donald Trump to proceed, the articles must be sent to the Senate by appointed House of Representative managers.

The Republican-controlled Senate will then hold an impeachment trial, in which Trump is expected to be acquitted of the charges.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated the Senate was ready to proceed with a trial without Democratic approval of the trial rules.

In her remarks, Pelosi indicated she had no plans to battle with Senate Republicans over the trial rules.

All we want to know is what are the rules, it doesn't mean we have to agree to the rules or we have to like the rules.

We just want to know what they are, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, via NPR News