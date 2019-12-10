Global  

Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction

Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home.

Katie Johnston reports.
