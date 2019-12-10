Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. Katie Johnston reports.

Bill Cosby files another appeal against sexual assault conviction Bill Cosby has filed an appeal after a court upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually...

