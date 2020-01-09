Global  

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile.

The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Reports Indicating Ukrainian Jetliner That Crashed Was Targeted By Iranian Anti-Aircraft Missile System [Video]Reports Indicating Ukrainian Jetliner That Crashed Was Targeted By Iranian Anti-Aircraft Missile System

CBS news correspondent Kenneth Craig shares the newest details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:23Published

There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau [Video]There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

