Super Bowl LIV E-Waste Recycling Rally and Tree Giveaway

Do you have a pile of old cell phones, computers, or televisions growing taller by the minute and you don't know how to safely dispose of it? Well here's how! Katie Johnston reports.

Tweets about this Precision Behavior RT @zoomiami: The NFL has teamed with Verizon, Zoo Miami and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee for a Super Bowl E-Waste Recycling Rally o… 9 hours ago Zoo Miami The NFL has teamed with Verizon, Zoo Miami and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee for a Super Bowl E-Waste Recycli… https://t.co/WSDW0eOXof 2 days ago