Where To Watch The Ravens Take On The Titans
The Ravens are set to face off against the Titans this weekend.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson has said — he’s going to play every game like it’s the Super Bowl.
Fans are pumped to see the Ravens in the playoffs and several communities and restaurants are hosting events for fans around the city.
Katie Johnston reports.
