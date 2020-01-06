Global  

Where To Watch The Ravens Take On The Titans

The Ravens are set to face off against the Titans this weekend.

As quarterback Lamar Jackson has said — he’s going to play every game like it’s the Super Bowl.

Fans are pumped to see the Ravens in the playoffs and several communities and restaurants are hosting events for fans around the city.

Katie Johnston reports.
Lamar struggles as Ravens shocked by Titans

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in the playoffs for the second straight season, throwing...
ESPN - Published

Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ravens vs. Titans in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000...
CBS Sports - Published


The Titans upset the Ravens Saturday night, but many fans were hopeful for what may come next season.

