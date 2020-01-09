Global  

Avoid department store stocks: strategist

Kohl’s and J.C.

Penney shares got slammed Thursday.

National Securities’ Art Hogan says department stores are still stuck with too much real estate.

He also shares his outlook on the upcoming jobs report and earnings season.
