Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars.

The issue stems from faulty airbags made by Japanese automotive parts company Takata.

The recall is over the airbags potentially exploding, causing injuries or even deaths.

The issue is said to only affect airbag inflators in the front seat on the passenger side.

This means ones located in front of the driver are not a problem.

Types of cards in the recall include the Subaru Baja, Legacy, Forester, Impreza, Outback and WRX.

All of the recalls are vehicles models between the years of 2003 and 2014.

To see if your car is affected, look up its vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

.

For no charge, local Subaru dealerships will replace the parts as long as you make an appointment