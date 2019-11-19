Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars

Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars.

The issue stems from faulty airbags made by Japanese automotive parts company Takata.

The recall is over the airbags potentially exploding, causing injuries or even deaths.

The issue is said to only affect airbag inflators in the front seat on the passenger side.

This means ones located in front of the driver are not a problem.

Types of cards in the recall include the Subaru Baja, Legacy, Forester, Impreza, Outback and WRX.

All of the recalls are vehicles models between the years of 2003 and 2014.

To see if your car is affected, look up its vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

.

For no charge, local Subaru dealerships will replace the parts as long as you make an appointment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JJSea

J. Seaberry RT @GlobalGrind: Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars https://t.co/OaRMB2R8qL 9 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Subaru Issues Recall of Nearly Half a Million Cars https://t.co/OaRMB2R8qL 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles [Video]GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles. General Motors (GM) issued the double recalls on Thursday. More than half a million 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Half of Indiana School Districts Close on Red for Ed Day [Video]Half of Indiana School Districts Close on Red for Ed Day

Half of Indiana School Districts Close on Red for Ed Day. The Red for Ed Action Day was organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association and various labor groups. Thousands of educators and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.